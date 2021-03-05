ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.03.2021 Tributes & Condolences

A Tribute To The Teacher

By Sheikh (Bob Wise)
A Tribute To The Teacher
Listen to article

Men rise and fall like the winter wheat, but these names will never die!

If they ever tell my story, let them say:

I loved my country;

I loved my profession;

I loved my student;

I gave my all to my student;

If they ever tell my story, let them say:

The country I loved killed me;

The student l loved killed me;

My employer killed me.

If they ever tell my story, let them say;

I lived in the time of contempt against teachers;

I was pitched against Ghanaian parents;

I was told to be dealt with by parents if I caned their wards.

But let it be known that:

I didn’t cane for pleasure;

I could not sit by and idly fret while ‘innocent’ student goes astray;

I tried to correct him;

Little did I know that my good intent to correct him walked hand-in-hand with my doom;

They contrived, orchestrated and designed my death, while I had no malicious intent;

They were not content so they never spared my comrades who tried to contain the situation. Comrades, I am sorry you were affected, but I wish you convalesce soon.

Tell Mama I am sorry, tell Papa I am sorry, for not living longer enough to cater for them after they struggled to make me succeed.

I am sorry for a boy who is yet to sit for BECE to have terminated my life, with an open connivance of his mother in whose interest I did what I did.

Mama don’t cry, Papa don’t cry, for the whole world has seen that you made me succeed in life;

Let the mother of the boy who killed me rather cry, for she does not know what life has for her child who has never written any external exams before.

Mama, Papa, as I lay to sleep, I say God bless you.

May my soul rest in peace!

Composed by Sheikh (Bob Wise)

W.B.M.Z.S.H.S

Old Tafo-Akim.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Tributes & Condolences
Modern Ghana Links
Waterz Yidana loses his wife
28.02.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
A Charismatic Teacher answers the call of his maker: Remembering Alhaji. Seidu Seini, Former Headmaster of Business Senior High School (BISCO)
24.02.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
Tribute To My Dear Wife Constance
12.02.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
Sunyani Manhene Eulogizes Jerry John Rawlings
28.01.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
Rawlings was a humble Man of integrity and His Charisma is unmatched---Alhaji Said Sinare
27.01.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
Ghana Council of Georgia bids former President J. J. Rawlings farewell
27.01.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
My Tribute For JJ Rawlings: The world is a Stage
26.01.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
As Rawlings journeys home to his maker
25.01.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
Dear Chairman Rawlings
25.01.2021 | Tributes & Condolences
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19 Vaccine is our salvation — UGMC CEO
23 minutes ago

Stop spreading fear and panic about COVID-19 vaccination — A...
23 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line