ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.03.2021 Crime & Punishment

A/R: Juaso Circuit Court grants Dedesua chief's kidnappers GHS30K bail

A/R: Juaso Circuit Court grants Dedesua chief's kidnappers GHS30K bail
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Juaso Circuit Court has granted the seven suspects alleged to have kidnapped Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II, chief of the Dedesua Traditional Area in the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region, a bail of GHS30,000 each.

The suspects were each ordered to provide two sureties living within the court’s jurisdiction to justify their bail conditions.

The Ashanti regional police command arrested seven suspects for the alleged kidnapping of the chief.

On Monday, 1 March 2021 at about 3:40 pm, Nana Owusu Sefa Brempong II was kidnapped by unknown persons to an unknown location.

The Konongo police patrol team was dispatched to act on the information leading to the interception of an unregistered Honda Civic private car and a Toyota Matrix cab at Kubease near Ejisu, which were occupied by the suspected kidnappers and their victim.

The victim was rescued and the suspects numbering seven arrested.

The suspects are Kwame Boafo 52, Kwabena Ofori 40, Theophilus Larbi 27 and Yakubu Adam 28.

The rest are Musah Adanda 37, Edward Kwadwo 36 and Benjamin Gbli 26 years.

The victim, according to the police, was seen with injuries and was, therefore, issued with a police medical form to attend hospital and report back to the police to assist in the investigation.

---classfm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Crime & Punishment
Modern Ghana Links
Notorious armed robber Dracula's jail term increases to 90 years
04.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Fake Policeman, accomplice remanded for defrauding 51 people over jobs
04.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Banana seller in court for allegedly defrauding MoMo merchant of GH¢10,000
03.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
CCTV Cameras exposed Aduana Stars player who knocked down police officer---Dormaa Police
03.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Gunman shot dead man at Afrancho Dam Junction in Offinso
03.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Aduana Stars player who allegedly killed policeman faces court today
03.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
GIS arrests recruitment scammers
03.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Ashanti: Five arrested for allegedly kidnapping Dedesua Chief
02.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Taxi snatcher jailed 25years
02.03.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Ghanaian lady who survived acid attack in Saudi Arabia under...
48 minutes ago

Takoradi Girls kidnapping: Two sentenced to death
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line