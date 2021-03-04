ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.03.2021 Headlines

I won’t compromise Ghana’s stability – Mahama assures

I won’t compromise Ghana’s stability – Mahama assures
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that he won’t compromise the nation's stability.

Mr. Mahama says even though he is disappointed by the verdict of the apex court on the Election Petition, he is “legally bound” to accept it.

He assured that neither himself nor the NDC will do anything against the collective interest of the nation.

According to him, in all his public service, he has always put the interest of Ghana first in every decision he has taken.

“We will be law-abiding and do nothing to compromise the stability of the country. We will however continue to be the voice of the voiceless and will not be distracted demanding justice and fairness at all times.”

“Neither will we surrender nor fail to champion the rights of all our people to enjoy the fundamental freedoms guaranteed under our constitution.”

Mr. Mahama urged his supporters not to give up on their dreams for the party to come to power.

“The NDC will always remain the party of the people. The party was established to empower the people of Ghana to be architects of our own destiny. We blazed the trail for participatory democracy. And I am confident that out of the ashes of this legal setback, we will mobilize and rekindle the struggle for a better democratic Ghana.”

Mr. Mahama also took a swipe at the Supreme Court saying it has set a “dangerous precedence” by not allowing the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to testify during the trial.

He thus described it as an “embarrassing stain” on the country's judicial and electoral systems as well as a major source of worry to well-meaning Ghanaians.

“This is the clear stamp in the heart of accountability to the sovereignty of the people of Ghana. Whatever the reasons for not allowing Mrs. Mensa to testify or answer questions, it leaves an embarrassing stain not only on our justice delivery system but also our nation's electoral system”, a disturbed Mahama lamented.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Will Mahama call Akufo-Addo to concede after election petition ruling?
04.03.2021 | Headlines
‘Jean Mensa’s refusal to testify an embarrassing stain on Ghana’s judiciary, elections’ – Mahama
04.03.2021 | Headlines
Don't despair, lose hope; channel your disappointments to hardwork for election 2024 — Mahama to angry party members
04.03.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition: I disagree with process of trial and ruling — Mahama
04.03.2021 | Headlines
Breaking News: Man dies at Supreme Court after Mahama lost election petition
04.03.2021 | Headlines
‘I’ve had my election 2020 victory affirmed’ – Nana Addo speaks after Supreme Court ruling
04.03.2021 | Headlines
Testimonies of Kpessa-Whyte, Mettle-Nunoo irrelevant – Supreme Court
04.03.2021 | Headlines
(PHOTOS) Akufo-Addo jubilates over 2020 election petition case victory
04.03.2021 | Headlines
Mahama to address media today over Election Petition verdict
04.03.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Election Petition: Frank Davies calls on Ghanaians to abide ...
55 minutes ago

Bawumia congratulates Akufo-Addo for Supreme Court verdict
55 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line