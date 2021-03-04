Asiedu Nketiah’s testimony was taken out of context just to dismiss my petition – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has stated that there is no doubt the election petition he filed at the Supreme Court was shot down because, the testimony of his first witness, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of the oppossition National Democratic Congress, was taken out of context.

He said he’s strongly convinced that the judges’ fixation on answers provided by Mr. Nketiah, to questions posed him during cross-examination is indicative of calculated machinations of discrediting the merit of the election petition.

“The ruling I heard today actually makes our witness, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah appear as the star witness for the first and second respondents. Many of his answers in testimony during cross-examination were taken out of context to create the basis for the dismissal of our election petition”, Mr. Mahama said in his post-verdict public address on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The NDC leader noted that he followed the proceedings of this petition and listened to the testimony from beginning to end and “is quite alarmed about the mutilation of his [Mr. Nketiah’s] testimony in the Supreme Court ruling”.

He however said the party’s legal team will come out with detail comments on this ruling at the appropriate time.

—citinewsroom