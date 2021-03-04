‘Jean Mensa’s refusal to testify an embarrassing stain on Ghana’s judiciary, elections’ – Mahama

The petitioner in the just-ended election petition case, former President John Mahama sees the Supreme Court’s trial process that prevented the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa from publicly accounting to Ghanaians as a dangerous precedence.

He simply describes it as an “embarrassing stain” to the country’s judicial and electoral systems as well as a major source of worry to well-meaning Ghanaians.

Commenting on the outcome of his petition, hours after the apex court’s judgment, Mr. Mahama told the public that the refusal of Madam Mensa to mount the witnesses box to clarify the error-ridden results she declared really leaves much to be desired.

“This is the clear stamp in the heart of accountability to the sovereignty of the people of Ghana. Whatever the reasons for not allowing Mrs. Mensa to testify or answer questions, it leaves an embarrassing stain not only on our justice delivery system but also our nation’s electoral system”, a disturbed Mahama lamented.

More worrying to him was that despite the fact that his legal team’s requests for interrogatories, inspection of documents and the admission of facts were all turned down by the judges, he claimed that lawyers of the 1st Respondent [EC] aided the court and client to avoid explaining to the good people of Ghana, “the errors that she herself committed in the declaration of the 2020 presidential results”.

“This 2020 petition will go into history for that profound moment when the chairman of the EC played to evade public scrutiny. Everything was done in this trial to prevent the Commission from accounting to the people in whose name it holds”, he added.

John Mahama further expressed his disagreement with the process of the trial and ruling of the Supreme Court.

---citinewsroom