ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.03.2021 Social News

Stop sending NPP to opposition; I’ll be first casualty if we go opposition – Ken Agyapong to party folks

Stop sending NPP to opposition; I’ll be first casualty if we go opposition – Ken Agyapong to party folks
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Loudmouth politician and New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong says he cannot afford to remain quiet over actions he considers will send the party to opposition as he’ll be the first casualty when the party exits power.

He condemns the intense internal jostling by supporters of Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Vice-President Bawumia over who succeeds President Akufo-Addo two months into the President’s second term, adding that if this campaign is not stopped it will send the party out of power.

“NPP people should listen to me well, if we go to opposition I’m the first person who will suffer huge casualties, therefore I’m not going to sit down for anybody to make a mistake to send the party to opposition. Don’t think that I’ll remain silent, I will definitely talk after all the ministers are appointed and approved by Parliament. If the NPP like, let them repeat the same mistakes and see if they can control me. No, no, no, they can’t, if they do. So their fixation on power at this early stage of Akufo Addo’s second term must be shelved. It is too early to start jostling for who’ll succeed President Akufo Addo when he’s even yet to form his government for the second term. We should learn from our past mistakes and stop disintegrating the party with our ambitions, it will not help the party,” Hon. Ken Agyapong said in an interview on Oman FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.

Meanwhile, The General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu has said the party will not permit the testing of waters now by party bigwigs who have ambitions of leading the party as Flagbgearer into the 2024 Presidential election.

Internal jolting in the quest to seek a replacement for Akufo Addo whose tenure as President expires in the next four years has started quite early within the NPP

Supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, a former Minister of Trade and Industry who lost to Akufo Addo for the flagbearership slot in 2007 and 2014, and that of the current Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have started an open campaign on social media over who leads the party in 2024 elections.

---kasapafm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Lawyer Justice Abdulai blasts Audit Service board over Domelevo’s age, retirement issues
03.03.2021 | Social News
C/R: Mentally deranged man chops off a woman's hand, injures six others at Ajumako-Badukrom
03.03.2021 | Social News
Minister denies use of military in assembly election
03.03.2021 | Social News
EC will continue to suffer trust issues after 2020 election petition hearing – Prof. Gyampo
03.03.2021 | Social News
Not every speech is permitted under Ghana’s democracy – Thaddeus Sory justifies Judicial Service order to Media
03.03.2021 | Social News
World Wildlife Day: Drop plans to mine bauxite in Atewa forest – A Rocha tells Gov’t
03.03.2021 | Social News
Audit Service Board has gone rogue; dissolve immediately – Kwaku Azar to Akufo-Addo
03.03.2021 | Social News
Officials push for relocation of ‘congested’ Kumasi Central Prison
03.03.2021 | Social News
Domelevo: Board of Audit Service action amounts to autocratic pettiness – CDD boss
03.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Stop sending NPP to opposition; I’ll be first casualty if we...
2 hours ago

Criticize but don’t berate, malign and insult us – Supreme C...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line