ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.03.2021 Social News

Accra: 51 arrested in random swoops after robbers attack bullion van at Baatsona

Accra: 51 arrested in random swoops after robbers attack bullion van at Baatsona
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Police in Baatsona have arrested some 51 persons in random swoops.

The swoops were carried out at the Kotobabi Market, Addogonno Railways Crossing.

The operation was carried out by four Police teams including personnel drawn from Accra Regional Operations led by Baatsonaa and Sakumono District Commanders who supported men from the Accra Regional CID under the supervision of the Baatsona Divisional Commander.

Three of the suspects namely; Joseph Kuadze, John Agbo and Gabriel Obu were arrested with quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The exhibits according to the police have been retained and the suspects have been detained to be processed for Court while the rest are to be screened for further investigation.

The swoops followed a robbery attack on a bullion van carrying an unspecified amount of money behind Danpong Hospital and in front of Harvest Christian Academy on the Spintex Road.

The attack, which was carried out by four persons occurred on the afternoon of March 1, 2021.

A policeman was assaulted during the attack.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Not every speech is permitted under Ghana’s democracy – Thaddeus Sory justifies Judicial Service order to Media
03.03.2021 | Social News
World Wildlife Day: Drop plans to mine bauxite in Atewa forest – A Rocha tells Gov’t
03.03.2021 | Social News
Audit Service Board has gone rogue; dissolve immediately – Kwaku Azar to Akufo-Addo
03.03.2021 | Social News
Officials push for relocation of ‘congested’ Kumasi Central Prison
03.03.2021 | Social News
Domelevo: Board of Audit Service action amounts to autocratic pettiness – CDD boss
03.03.2021 | Social News
Domelevo: Akufo-Addo’s gov’t made silly habit of not letting sleeping dogs lie – UG's Dr. Amoah
03.03.2021 | Social News
Challenging Domelevo’s nationality useless – Former UN Advisor
03.03.2021 | Social News
Judge cited in Rockson Bukari bribery scandal transferred to Obuasi
03.03.2021 | Social News
Architect building National Cathedral campaigns for LGBTQI Rights in Ghana?
03.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Kufuor urge journalists, Ghanaians to respect the Supreme Co...
23 minutes ago

Election petition: Accept Supreme Court verdict – Kufuor to ...
23 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line