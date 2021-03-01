Chief Imam’s spokesperson commends Akufo-Addo for position on same-sex marriage

The spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for his commitment not to legalise same-sex marriage.

This comes in the wake of pressure on the executive arm of government to come clear and state its position on activities of persons who identify with the LGBTQ community.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that it will not be under his presidency that marriage between persons of the same sex will be legalised in Ghana.

Speaking to Citi News on the issue, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu further urged the government to review the law to prevent its possible legalization by any other government.

“We want him to go further to review the law and expand it to capture all related sexual orientation that has to do with the same-sex marriage and criminalises it in such a way that there will be no way it can have any institutional endorsement under any government.”

Concerns with LGBTQ activists came to the fore following the opening of an LGBTQ centre at Kwabenya in Accra.

The opening of the centre heightened public backlash and sparked public debate about the rights of LGBTQ persons in Ghana.

Many religious bodies, Parliamentarians, government appointees and other social stakeholders were in opposition to the activities of LGBTQ activists.

The activists in turn have decried their persecution as they advocate to be accepted by society.

The centre had received endorsements from some foreign diplomats at a fundraising event to mark the opening of the centre.

The event was said to have been attended by the Danish Ambassador, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana and European Union representatives.

