28.02.2021 Social News

GRIDCo blames Saturday’s ‘dumsor’ on gas supply issues

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has attributed the power outage experienced in some parts of the country to disruptions in its power supply system.

It said gas supply challenges from the offshore fields is to blame for the blackout on the night of Saturday, February 27, 2021.

GRIDCo made this known in a statement.

Portions of the national capital Accra, Tema and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region were without electricity yesterday evening forcing many residents to take to social media to lament the unannounced cut in power and the difficulties brought on, therefore.

But GRIDCo in the press release stated that it “wishes to inform the general public that at approximately 18:55PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 gas supply challenges emanating from the Offshore fields, led to the loss of power supply totalling about 1,000MW.”

According to the power transmitter, to prevent a total system shutdown, the power curtailment was carried out which affected major parts of the country.

“Gas Supply has resumed upstream and power to the affected areas will be restored shortly,” the statement signed by GRIDCo’s System Operator for National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) concluded.

—citinewsroom

