ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.02.2021 Social News

Sekondi-Takoradi: 14 arrested for open defecation

Sekondi-Takoradi: 14 arrested for open defecation
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Fourteen persons who decided to defecate openly in some drains and other places in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have been apprehended during the act.

The Environmental Sanitation Taskforce of the assembly arrested the culprits on Friday, February 26, 2021.

The arrest was part of efforts by the Assembly to help reduce open defecation in the metropolis so as to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for the people.

Section 14 of the Assembly's bye-law on Solid and Liquid Waste Management, states “No person shall defecate or urinate in any public or open place other than in an approved toilet facility”.

.

The 14 persons arrested were Emmanuel Appiah, Richard Asmah, Laminu Sulley, Kwesi, Isaac, Laminu Iddi, Nora Arun, Ibrahim Nuru, Hamza Iddi, Assim Abdulai, Ansu Abdulai, Adama Naji, John Aggrey and Atta Kakra.

Ten were arrested at Sekondi and Kokompe, two at Essaman and one at Sekondi Third street.

They were fined amount of GH¢200.00 each after which they were cautioned to refrain from such practices.

According to the Environmental Health Officer, Johnson Ayrah, the Assembly was not going to halt the exercise until such practices were completely eradicated from the metropolis.

---DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Galamsey kills two at Wassa Adiembra
26.02.2021 | Social News
Tema Traditional Council condemns LGBT+ activities in Ghana
26.02.2021 | Social News
Truck driver runs over student at Mankessim
26.02.2021 | Social News
LGBTQI debate: “We must follow God's scriptures” – Prophet
26.02.2021 | Social News
We’ll create DNA database to tackle chieftaincy disputes – Chieftaincy Minister designate
26.02.2021 | Social News
Come let's have an all-out fight — Sam George dares LGBTQI group for threatening to end his political career
26.02.2021 | Social News
Okyenhene wants ECOWAS to address nomads-farmers' conflicts
26.02.2021 | Social News
Media shouldn't entertain LGBTs—Olumanba warns
26.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: Two shot in clash between police and Adwumakaase-Kese residents
26.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

We don't want 'trumu trumu' or animal love here; LGBT is not...
2 hours ago

Ghana expects 12million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine fr...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line