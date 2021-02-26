ModernGhanalogo

26.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

A/R: Barber caged for robbery at Ohwim-Amanfrom

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 24-year-old barber who attacked and robbed a student at Ohwim-Amanfrom, near Kumasi, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

John Marfo aka Romeo, pleaded guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on March 19, this year.

Police Chief Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that the complainant was a level 300 student of the Kumasi Technical University.

She said on January 17 this year, at about 9pm, while the complainant was returning from lectures, Marfo emerged from a nearby bush, attacked her with a pair of scissors and robbed her of her mobile phone valued at GH¢699.00, GH¢50.00 cash, umbrella, lecture notes and bolted.

Chief Inspector Gborson said around 10pm on the same day, a witness in the case called the complainant's number and the suspect picked the call and demanded GH¢150.00 cash before he would release the phone and other items to the complainant.

According to the Prosecution, the complainant agreed and paid the amount to the suspect.

The suspect then directed her to pick the phone and the other items from an uncompleted building.

The complainant who had already reported the matter to the Asuofua police alerted them and the suspect was arrested.

After investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

---GNA

