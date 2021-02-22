DCE Appointment: Fanteakwa North youth protest against traditional council's nominee

Listen to article

Concerned Fanteakwa Youth Association in the Fanteakwa North constituency of the Eastern Region has sent a caution to the Begoro Traditional Council to rescind its decision to endorse the incumbent District Chief Executive, Charles Oware Tweneboah for the position in the 2nd term of President Akufo-Addo.

In a press release issued on Monday, 22nd February 2021, the Association was of the view the DCE failed to perform to warrant his second term in office and however, dared the traditional council to come out openly on the achievements of Mr. OwareTweneboah since his assumption into office four years ago.

The youth are, therefore, appealing to President Akufo-Addo to consider one Nana Sakyi Amankwa, a patron of the party and also the 'Twafohene' of Begoro and Fanteakwa traditional area.

The statement added "We as Concern Fanteakwa Youth Association have thrown our support in favour of Nana Sakyi Amankwa, a patron of good standing for NPP and also The Twafohene of Begoro and Fanteakwa traditional area.

We are of the view Nana Sakyi Amankwa represents the interest of the development of Fanteakwa North and its human resource hence our decision to support his candidature. He has all the sterling leadership qualities and better exposure to move the district forward in the right direction.

We, therefore, encourage opinion leaders and well-meaning people of Fanteakwa North and Begoroman to be concerned with who becomes the next District Chief Executive of Fanteakwa North because our district is far behind in development."