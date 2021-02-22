Hoax projects further deepen woes of Sekyere Kumawu DCE

Listen to article

Dazed by revelations of his pro-opposition acts that cost the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) an unprecedented number of votes in the last December 7, 2020 general elections, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Kumawu in Ashanti region Samuel Addai Agyekum has further irritated the good people of the NPP stronghold with his trumpeting of nonexistent completed projects.

With 95% of the assembly's share of the District Assembly Common Fund going to the office of the DCE, the discerning masses in the district feel disappointed by the eyesore state of the principal streets of the district capital, Kumawu, the historic Bodomase market, the armed robbers threatened traders and the various electoral areas that have kept faith with the NPP from time immemorial.

"So can't the media houses host him to trumpet lies come and see the reality on the ground? So who awarded this disloyal DCE as we saw in a newspaper? My goodness! What do you want to tell an over sixty-year market woman who was raped on the road by an armed robber whereas DCE Agyekum dismisses our heartbreaking accounts? Why do we have an enemy within this DCE? What have we done to deserve these, Nana Addo? Please, put your eyes and ears on the ground before the district deteriorates. Journalists, come again on Friday to see the plight of market women who have rallied behind the NPP candidates to retain power," dejected traders to the media on Sunday afternoon.