ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.02.2021 Social News

I'll be a faithful shepherd – Anglican Bishop

I'll be a faithful shepherd – Anglican Bishop
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Right Reverend Oscar Christian Amoah, the Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, has assured members of the Church that he will be a faithful shepherd and a good servant of God.

He said he would also work hard to strengthen the Kumasi Diocese and the Church as a whole.

Rt. Rev. Amoah gave the assurance at his enthronement service at the Saint Cyprian Anglican Cathedral at Fante New Town in Kumasi.

He is the fourth Anglican Bishop of Kumasi and succeeded Most Rev. Bishop Yinkah Sarfo, who retired from active service on February 14, this year.

Rt. Rev Amoah thanked the members of the Church for their support and promised to respect, maintain and defend their rights, privileges and liberties.

He pledged to rule with truth, justice and charity, while showing himself, in all things, as an example to the flock.

“I pay due Canonical obedience to the Lord Archbishop of West Africa in all things lawful and honest,” he said.

The Very Reverend Major Charles Kwesi Affaine (Rtd), who officiated, urged Rt. Rev Amoah to keep watch over the flock of which God had appointed him as chief shepherd.

He urged him to encourage the faithful, restore the lost and build up the body of Christ.

Rt. Rev. Amoah, 63, obtained B.A (Hons) from the University of Ghana and proceeded to obtain a Diploma in Theology from the St. Nicholas Seminary.

He had his Post Graduate Degree in Education at the University of Cape Coast and served as the Principal of Sefwi Wiawso College of Education, before his appointment as the Dean of Kumasi Anglican Cathedral.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Hoax projects further deepen woes of Sekyere Kumawu DCE
22.02.2021 | Social News
Summon all foreign diplomats who attended the opening of LGBT+ office, close them down without delay — GPCC
22.02.2021 | Social News
Don’t use church platforms to spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccine – Church of Pentecost
22.02.2021 | Social News
Homosexuality is an evil culture, non-negotiable — Chief Imam's office
22.02.2021 | Social News
New WHO rep to Ghana presents credentials to Ayorkor Botchwey
22.02.2021 | Social News
Ghana’s first woman recruited to Police Service dies
22.02.2021 | Social News
We’re not against approved COVID-19 vaccines – Church of Pentecost
22.02.2021 | Social News
Bullion van robbery: 5 suspects arrested, Ghc53,934 and two vehicles retrieved
22.02.2021 | Social News
We'll burn down LGBT meeting grounds at Ashongman - Kwabenya Traditional Council threatens
22.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

We don’t want to open the Pandora’s Box – Chief Justice on d...
2 hours ago

Don’t use church platforms to spread conspiracy theories abo...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line