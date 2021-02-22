ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.02.2021 Social News

Don't approve Nitiwul for spewing lies — Parliament’s Appointment Committee petitioned

Don't approve Nitiwul for spewing lies — Parliament’s Appointment Committee petitioned
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Ghanaian citizen based in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana, Adegbule Ola Durojaiy has written to the Appointments Committee of Parliament not to approve Defense Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul.

Mr. Durojaiy says Mr. Nitiwul peddled untruths before the Committee when he appeared before it for his vetting last week.

According to him, Mr. Nitiwul claimed during his vetting that some Ghanaian soldiers who were cited for smuggling of arms had been punished, but that was false.

Durojaiy in his letter said the officers were currently walking free, although they were due to face court-martial.

He said the personnel who were on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon when they were caught involved in the illegal acts.

“In a course of the operation, it was established Lt Col. Isaac Twum Ampofo, who had bought a second-hand car engines, concealed three Pistols, in the engine in the Sump and one Pistol in the back of a Microwave. Both of them admitted smuggling the weapons into the country. Summary of evidence and Pre-trial advised that the two should be Court Martial but all of them have been left-off-the-hook and are walking free,” he said in his letter.

According to the claimant, who describes himself as a private investigator said he personally financed the investigation and so finds it disappointing that the persons indicted have not been punished.

“It is interesting to note that these men are being protected from Court Martial.”

“To the best of my knowledge, after investigation and summary of evidence, there was a pre-trial advice by the legal department of the Ghana Armed Forces dated March 2020 for the alleged culprits to be Court Martial but they have not been tried. It therefore cannot be true what the Minister-designate stated during his vetting that they have been punished. Interestingly, most of the armed robbers in Ghana before 2017 until they were arrested, had Bruni MOD 92 this is also verifiable.”

Adegbule Ola Durojaiy said one of the persons identified in the smuggling ring confirmed gifting some items including a thread mill and a cooker to Mr. Nitiwul and there was evidence to back the claim.

He said the officer recently uploaded photos of himself and the Dominic Nitiwul on Facebook confirming that the two at least had a certain relationship for which reason Mr. Nitiwul is not getting them punished.

“If all these cannot qualify for irregularities, if concealing weapons in the Engine of a car and that of the back of a Microwave cannot be described as smuggling for which Hon. Dominic Nitiwul sees nothing wrong, then it is unfortunate and such a person must not be allowed to be a Minister in Ghana. None of the Soldiers have been punished as he claimed,” Durojaiy added.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Witchcraft can be acquired just like any other item — Osofo Ogyam 1 reveals
22.02.2021 | Social News
Witchcraft cannot be exorcised, any Pastor can challenge me — Osofo Ogyam 1
22.02.2021 | Social News
C/R: Persons killed in Gomoa Okyereko car crash are Dutch nationals – Police
22.02.2021 | Social News
Assin South MP calls for immediate closure of LGBTQI office in Ghana
21.02.2021 | Social News
Three die in car crash at Gomoa Okyereko junction
21.02.2021 | Social News
Ho Central Mosque closed down over Imam's position brawl
21.02.2021 | Social News
Mosquito nets not for gardening — Medical Entomologist
21.02.2021 | Social News
Upper East: Maintain prevailing peace in Bawku — IGP encourages police
21.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19 kills Senior Police Officer
21.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Avoid women who whenever there is misunderstanding, her frie...
1 hour ago

NDP disassociates itself from NDC election demo against EC, ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line