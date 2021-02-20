ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
20.02.2021 Social News

A/R: Namon Sec/Tech staff arrested over GHS244K recruitment scam

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A 45-year-old tutor at Namon Senior High School in the Offinso Municipality of the Ashanti region has been remanded by the Offinso Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding two pastors and other residents of the community of a total amount of GHS244,700.

The two pastors; namely Bernard Kokroko and Eric Owusu were defrauded of an amount of GHS58,700 while other interested residents were also defrauded of an amount of GHS186,000.

The suspect, Danso Acheampong is said to have defrauded his victims under the pretext of securing them employment into the security and other government agencies.

The two pastors, after being approached by the suspect with the opportunity, developed an interest and informed their congregants about the opportunity. Interested congregants also contributed.

The suspect, after receiving the money, went into hiding at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern region.

The police, acting upon intelligence, led to his arrest at his hideout.

He was arraigned before the court presided over by His Lordship Fredrick Twumasi, yesterday and was subsequently remanded into police custody to reappear on 4 March 2021.

He was charged with defrauding by false pretence.

His plea was not taken.

Court Officer at Offinso, DSP Edmund Nyamekye told Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah that they are still investigating the matter.

---classfm

