WAEC releases 2020 Nov/Dec results; withholds 401 candidates results

Read the full statement below:

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform its numerous public that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2020.

A total of 51,914 candidates made up of 24,649 males and 27,265 females sat for the examination; 3,688 of the candidates were absent.

The entire results of 401 candidates suspected to have been involved in various examination malpractices have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations. These suspected examination malpractices include impersonation, collusion among candidates, bringing foreign materials and mobile phones into the examination hall.

The withheld results will be released or canceled as soon as the Council concludes its investigations. Meanwhile, candidates may access their results online at waecgh.org.

CAUTION

The Council wishes to advise members of the public to be on the alert for fraudsters who contact candidates with the promise of upgrading their results for a fee. We wish to assure all stakeholders that the Council’s results database is well secured, as such all forged results can be detected by the confirmation/verification system which has been made available to institutions and organisations.

Institutions and organisations are therefore advised to always authenticate results presented to them directly from the Council or access the confirmation/verification service online at the Council’s website. The results print-out may also be confirmed by scanning the encrypted QR Code on the print-out with a downloaded version of the “WAEC GH QR Code Reader”.