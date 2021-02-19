ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.02.2021 Headlines

Konadu, Zenator thank gov't for Rawlings' befitting burial

Konadu, Zenator thank gov't for Rawlings' befitting burial
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has thanked Government for the “befitting” burial accorded him.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known, saying the family of Mr Rawlings visited him at the Jubilee House in Accra earlier today to thank the Government.

“On Thursday, 18th February 2021, the family of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s presidency, to thank Government for the befitting burial accorded the 1st President of the 4th Republic on 27th January 2021,” he said.

Visiting the President was Mr Rawlings's widow, Nana Konadu and his daughter, Zenator.

Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 was given a state burial on January 27, 2021.

218202174129-j4eq2762gb-45a3c59b-4a07-4bba-91c0-3710076d8717-300x181

218202174129-k5grj7u3h1-72b7a708-177a-4025-b231-27ce8e4fe1ec-256x300

218202174129-1j041q5ccw-221bc48b-6e02-4a56-8ca1-03e8e766dd3a-300x196

218202174129-uypcsgerrm-05751d2a-a980-4739-8042-8b72ff0ad441-300x200

218202174129-0g830n4yyt-63990f7b-c1ba-4588-838e-5aa5f596c56c-242x300

218202174129-rvmypcb553-c1d420af-fa82-41f0-9d5b-ba42d71fcb7f-300x206

---DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Jean Mensa announces election results like disco light now hiding behind exe discretion to evade account, what a craze country — Franklin Cudjoe
19.02.2021 | Headlines
Lawyer Ampaw's wife reported dead
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Election Petition: Mahama’s application for review dismissed
18.02.2021 | Headlines
I regret Kasoa gun shooting incident – Hawa Koomson
18.02.2021 | Headlines
I’m sorry – Hawa Koomson apologizes for Kasoa shooting incident
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson face vetting today
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo congratulates Dr. Okonjo-Iweala on new role as WTO D-G
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court resumes sitting to hear Mahama’s application to stay proceedings
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Mahama Ayariga wants compulsory retirement age extended from 60 to 65
17.02.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Residents unhappy over poor customer care at VRA/NEDCO amids...
2 hours ago

We need to protect the media for providing sunlight to democ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line