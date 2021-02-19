Konadu, Zenator thank gov't for Rawlings' befitting burial

The family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has thanked Government for the “befitting” burial accorded him.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known, saying the family of Mr Rawlings visited him at the Jubilee House in Accra earlier today to thank the Government.

“On Thursday, 18th February 2021, the family of the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s presidency, to thank Government for the befitting burial accorded the 1st President of the 4th Republic on 27th January 2021,” he said.

Visiting the President was Mr Rawlings's widow, Nana Konadu and his daughter, Zenator.

Mr Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 was given a state burial on January 27, 2021.

