COVID-19 National Trust Fund begs for support

The National COVID-19 Trust Fund has appealed for support, from corporate Ghana to enable it extend help to the vulnerable in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal was made by Justice Sophia A. B. Akuffo, a former Chief Justice who is now the Chairperson, Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, in a speech read on her behalf at a Covid-19 Awareness Campaign, organised by the National Commission on Culture, at Kpone Katamanso Market, on Tuesday.

“This appeal is targeted not only at those who are yet to make contributions to the Trust Fund, but also to those who have already supported us in the past,” she said in the speech.

The Chairperson said the support, either in cash or kind, would enable the Fund continue to discharge its mandate of helping the vulnerable and the needy in the society.

“Allow me to reiterate that all moneys and other resources available to the Trust Fund come from voluntary donations made by individuals, corporations etc. We are, therefore, totally reliant on the largesse of private individuals, corporate Ghana and other benevolent persons and organisations to deliver on our mandate of complementing the efforts of Government to combat the corona virus pandemic,” she said.

Madam Akuffo said the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, had, as at 31st December, 2020, received a total amount of GH¢57.1 million in cash donations, in addition to in-kind donations such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), laboratory supplies, vehicles, ambulance and fuel coupons.

“Also donated were large quantities of perishable food items, mechanical and solar hand washing basins. Out of this amount, the Fund, in pursuit of its statutory mandate, has disbursed GH¢49.3million for different programmes and procurement related to its mandate,” she said.

Madam Akuffo said the continued spread of the disease in various communities across the country meant that “we should all intensify our efforts towards defeating this evil virus by meticulously following and strictly adhering to all the laid-down protocols. This will help us to protect ourselves and each other, and contribute towards stemming the destructive tide of the pandemic”.

The Chairperson said the Trust Fund was set up to complement the efforts of Government to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and to give support to needy and vulnerable members of the society who had been infected or otherwise affected by the pandemic.

She said the Fund existed independently of Government; thus, its source of funding was expected to be derived purely from voluntary contributions made by individuals, corporate bodies, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the general public, amongst others hence the call for the support.

The Chairperson said contributions could be made to the Fund through its collection accounts at Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB), Account Name: COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Branch High Street, Account Number: 1011180001808; Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Bank, Account Name: COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Account Number: 1614456100003; Bank of Ghana (BoG) Account Name: COVID-19 Nation Trust Fund, Account Numbers: 1018631613357 (GHS), 1028631613107 (USB), 1038631613021 (GBP),1188631613023 (EUR).

She said also, payments could be made through its short code *887*100# via MTN, VODAFONE and AIRTELTIGO networks.

“No contribution is considered too small, because little amounts of money will add up to constitute a large pool of funds that we can use for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” Madam Akuffo said.

---GNA