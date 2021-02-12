ModernGhanalogo

12.02.2021 Headlines

Coronavirus: 11 school kids treated and discharged, four battling after testing positive in Upper East Region

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Four basic school pupils in the Upper East Region have contracted covid-19.

They are receiving treatment at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

According to the Upper East Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, the region recorded 80 suspected cases of COVID-19 from 14 schools, out of which, 14 students tested positive from 11 schools.

Speaking to Citi News, Regional Director of health services, Dr. Emmanuel Dzotsi, said, 11 out of the 14 positive cases have been treated and discharged while the remaining four are responding to treatment at the Bolga Regional Hospital.

Dr. Dzotsi, declined to disclose the schools affected by the coronavirus infection but bemoaned the non-adherence of students to COVID-19 preventive protocols accounting for the unfortunate situation.

He reiterated that stakeholders must work assiduously to ensure students compliance with the protocols if the region is to reduce the alarming rate of infections.

“While in some schools, the students wear their nose mask but in some schools, some students when they are approaching the school, they wear their nose mask. Immediately they get out, they put it in their pockets. It's a bit difficult, and we are calling on parents to ensure that, their wards wear the face mask and wash their hands regularly so that, the schools can be maintained.”

“We are monitoring the situation, our reports are going to the national team daily and depending on what decision the national team will take then we will also abide with. But for now, the situation in the schools is under control, the only thing we need them to do is to strictly enforce the wearing of nose mask”.

Dr. Dzotsi, allayed the fears of stakeholders that, the affected schools have been fumigated by Zoomlion and students of the affected schools have resumed academic work.

He indicated that, school management teams in the region have been trained on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 suspected cases for swift test and management by health care providers.

---Citinewsroom

