08.02.2021 General News

Youth Activist, Kwabena Frimpong Honored By Youth Group

By Ofori Frimpong
Kwabena Frimpong, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and youth activist has been honored by the Youth Awards Ghana (YAG) group.

In a citation, the group acknowledged the youth icon for showing exemplary commitment to the development of the youth of Ghana.

The group particularly noted that Mr Frimpong popularly known " Ophori- Suarez" had taken time to pursue development for the youth in the Ashanti region as well as others elsewhere.

Mr Frimpong, a development oriented person was also cited for ensuring that many youth in communities in Ashanti Region benefit from schemes including scholarships for their development.

COMMENDATION:

Reading out the content of the citation to Mr Kwabena Frimpong at an official ceremony at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) conference hall in Kumasi, Christopher Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nkay Management said the youth activist had empowered people who had less education with various support services.

He noted that Mr Frimpong had with great commitment shown to have the interest of the under-privileged at heart.

The CEO said the youth in the Ashanti region are particularly happy with the numerous contributions of the development icon including the provision of support schemes and training to the youth in most communities in Asante Akyem North.

Describing the NPP activist as an outstanding figure, the CEO said the group was happy honoring such a selfless person and patriot.

APPRECIATION:

Mr Kwabena Frimpong told this reporter that he was grateful for the honor done to him.

He said the organizers had shown they were monitoring the little contributions he was making to make the lives of the youth a bit better.

The development oriented man said it is more blessed to give than to receive, adding that he was committed to doing his best for the society anytime he has opportunity.

The Frimpong urged other members of the public who are well to do to ensure they support the needy in the society once they have the chance.

