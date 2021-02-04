Godfred Donsah Foundation targets deprived areas in three regions

Godfred Donsah Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation which seeks to render a wide range of humanitarian services to the less-privileged in society is set to make significant impact on the lives of several thousands of people in the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo regions this year and beyond.

The Foundation, which is based in Sunyani, has taken delivery of its first container which has a wide-range of items meant for distribution to people in remote and deprived areas in the three regions.

Among the items to be distributed mainly to health and educational institutions are medical supplies and sports equipment, among others.

Office accommodation

To facilitate its operations, the Foundation has secured an office accommodation at Number NN 47/C, Owusu-Acheampong AU, Sunyani SSNIT New Road where it would provide ICT training, educational guidance, health & wellbeing services.

Needy persons are encouraged to email the organisation with their requests via [email protected] or visit the official website of the foundation, which is www.godfreddonsahfoundation.org

Registered in Ghana as a Non-for-profit and Non-Governmental Organisation with registration number D.S.W/9578, the Charity was established by Ghanaian International footballer, Godfred Donsah, who plays for Bologna FC, an Italian top-flight Club but currently on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Caykur Rizespor in Turkey.

From his humble beginning from Ghana, through his hard journey on the Sahara Desert to Italy to pursue a career as a professional footballer, he recognized his challenges as a great motivating factor for young people and provide pathways for youth development.

Founder & Honorary Patron speaks

In a message, the Founder and Honorary Patron of the Foundation, Godfred Donsah, said his main aim of setting up the organisation was to help alleviate the plight of the poor and the needy in society through what God has blessed him with.

“I am due in Ghana after the off season in summer 2021 to officially launch the Godfred Donsah Foundation, and expecting the second delivery container to also arrive for distribution to the needy communities and institutions in due course.

“I have always been passionate about humanity and remember sending an ambulance to the Kwatire Health Centre in the Sunyani West District, which became a motivational factor for me personally when I started my professional career in Italy,” he stated.