27.01.2021 Education

Pupils of Darul-Hardis JHS lauds Savana Signatures for helping them fight COVID

By Ken-zorre Edward A
The pupils and management of Darul -Hardis Junior High School in the Sagnarigu Municipality, Northern Region of Ghana has lauded Savana Signatures for donating hand washing equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to them.

The donation was part of the organisation's activities to commemorate the International Day of Education.

The pupils were further engaged on this year's theme 'Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation' as well as sensitized on the best ways to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Abdul-Karim Mariam, a student expressed excitement for coming back to school to continue learning and stated, “the nose masks given to us by Savana Signatures would help every student to have enough to protect him or herself now that schools have reopened”

Abdul Abass said, “I’m very excited that my school has received these veronica buckets from Savana Signatures which would help us wash our hands regularly and protect ourselves whiles learning.”

The Assistant Headmaster Alhassan Issahak noted that Savana Signatures donated Information and Communication Technology equipment to the school last year and has remembered them again during this pandemic.

“Thank you for your never-ending support, I pray that you win more support from development agencies to enable you to impact more lives,” he said.

Ethel Emefa Ehla, the Gender and SGBV Officer at Savana Signatures reiterated the need for the school management to intensify measures to reduce the rate of transmission of the virus and keep all children in the school safe.

She admonished the pupils to listen to their teacher’s directives and adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as well as take their lessons seriously.

