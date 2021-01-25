We enjoyed working with Letsa, thank you for reappointment, love for Volta— Avenor Traditional council to Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

The Avenor Traditional Council led by Togbe Dorglo Anuma Vl, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council has commended President Akufo-Addo for reappointing Dr Archibald Yao Letsa as the Volta regional minister and Mr John Peter Amewu as a minister-designate for Railways Development.

The chiefs said they really enjoyed working with Archibald Yao Letsa as Volta Regional Minister.

According to him, they are exalted by President Akufo-Addo's love for the people of Volta Region.

In a press statement released signed by Togbe Dorglo, it stated that, "the entire Avenor traditional council commends President Akufo-Addo of his love for Volta."

It noted that the nominations were borne out of the effective and efficient manner in which both sons of the region have discharged their affairs over the past four years.

The statement also added that the Avenor Traditional Council has in particularly enjoyed working with Dr Archibald Yao Letsa whose work as Regional Minister has directly impacted the area.

"We are hoping and looking forward to more of Dr Letsa's skillful coordination and management of affairs as the Volta regional minister in his second term," the statement noted.

The statement further indicates that, when Mr Kofi Dzamesi took charge as the Minister of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, he took the lead among other actors to elevate Avenor Traditional Area to a Traditional council status whilst Dr Letsa was instrumental in the elevation of Akatsi South District to a Municipal status.

They explained that, this historic gestures which they are proud of will go a long way to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the Traditional Area.

The chiefs also used the opportunity to appealed to the President to appoint more competent male and female citizens of the Volta region for smooth development.

The Traditional Council is therefore looking forward to smooth confirmation of minister designates which it believed will help contribute greatly in the development of Avenor and Volta as a whole.

Below is the full press statement :

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief /President of the Avenor Traditional Council, and the entire Avenor Traditional Council wish to commend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his inclusion of Hon. Dr. Archibald Letsa and Hon. John Peter Amewu, in the first batch of Ministerial nominees.

The Avenor Traditional Council is of the firm belief that the President’s decision to maintain Hon. Dr Letsa as Volta Regional Minister (RM) designate and to appoint Hon. John Peter Amewu as Minister designate for the Ministry of Railways Development is born out of the effective and efficient manner in which both sons of the Volta region have discharged their affairs over the past four (4) years.

The Avenor traditional Council has particularly enjoyed working with Hon. Dr. Letsa; whose work as RM has directly impacted our Area, and we are looking forward to more of his skillful coordination and management of affairs as the Volta Regional Minister in his second term in office.

We fondly recall that while Hon. Kofi Dzamesi took the lead, amongst other actors, in the elevation of the Avenor Traditional Area to Traditional Council status, Hon. Dr. Letsa was instrumental in the elevation of the Akatsi South District Assembly to Municipal Assembly status.

These are historic developments which, we are proud to say, will go a long way to contribute to positive socio-economic outcomes for the Chiefs and People of the Avenor Traditional Area.

The Avenor Traditional Council is eagerly looking forward to the smooth confirmation of the Minister designates, so that their good works can continue to positively impact the lives of the good people of the Akatsi South Municipality and the Volta region as a whole.

We wish to use this opportunity to call on the President to appoint other equally skilled and experienced son and daughters of the Volta Region to national positions; in line with his agenda of promoting inclusiveness and national cohesion.

In this regard, it is the hope of the Avenor Traditional Council that the President will appoint Hon. Kofi Dzamsei to a position where the Volta Region and the entire country can again benefit from his rich experience.

Signed by Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI President of Avenor Traditional Council/ Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area on this 24th day of January 2021 at Avenorpeme