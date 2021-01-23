ModernGhanalogo

23.01.2021

Gov't delivers on mandate when people work hard — Amewu

John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe Constituency, has said government could only deliver on its mandate when people work hard.

"Government can only deliver on its mandate when hardworking people are sent to the most difficult places to work," he said.

Mr Amewu, who is the Minister-designate for Railway Development in a statement on his new portfolio and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said "a new appointment, a new Ministry, a new challenge with its many opportunities."

"I am happy to announce that I am the Railway Development Minister designate. My appreciation and gratitude goes to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his confidence in me."

He said it was an "honour and privilege" to serve at the Lands and Natural Resources and Energy Ministries and expressed gratitude to his colleagues at the Ministries for their support.

Mr Amewu, who also expressed gratitude to constituents of Hohoe for their support, urged those who wished he was maintained at the Energy Ministry to "be guided that the President appoints based on competence of the appointee."

"All Ministries are equal with similar opportunities. It depends on what one can do to make it successful," he added.

He noted that the Railway Development Ministry was a good place for him to continue to serve the country and would be counting on the support of all to deliver on the President's mandate for the benefit of Ghanaians.

—GNA

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
