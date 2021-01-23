Twene Amanfo Secondary Technical Board Chairman Fetes Teachers

Listen to article

The Board Chairman of Twene Amanfo Senior High Technical School, Mr Ransford Antwi on Friday treated both Teaching and non Teaching staff to a buffet dinner in recognition of their hard work that culminated in the sterling performance of the School in the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

234 out of 449 students of the school had “A” in Mathematics for the first time since the inception of WASSCE, a feet Mr Antwi acknowledged was due to the commitment and hard work of the Teachers and Management of the school.

He promised to reward outstanding Teachers in the subsequent years as part of motivation package to get the best out of them.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, who is also the Founder of Suncity Radio, SPACE FM in Sunyani, Suncity Imperial Lodge, commended the 2020 graduates for the obedience to the Teachers, hard work and their personal commitment to excellence, which he said has brought honour to their families and the entire school.

He charged the continuing students to ride on the standard raised by their seniors, adding, it was the surest way to quarantine the future they anticipate.

The Board Chairman, who is himself an old student and a former senior prefect of the school at his time, implored the students to take inspiration from the numerous old students occupying enviable positions across the continent and aspire to be like or better than them.

He promised to do all within his remits to ensure that majority of the graduates progress to tertiary institutions to pursue higher Education and beyond.

The Head Master of the School, Mr. Osei Marfo who could not hide his joy for the 100% Pass rate of his students commended the Board and the Teachers for transforming the fortunes of the School.

He said no Student of Twene Amanfo Senior High Secondary Technical School failed, absented or had whole results cancelled out of 449 students presented in 2020, an achievement he mentioned all stakeholders in the School should be proud of.

Mr Marfo, affectionately called “Chokus” pleaded with the Old Students and Other stakeholders to support his effort to position the School to compete with the so-called Grade “A” Schools in the country.

By Mark Abisah/Suncity Radio