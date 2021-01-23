ModernGhanalogo

23.01.2021 Social News

Armed Forces begins probe into alleged military protection of galamsey sites

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
Armed Forces begins probe into alleged military protection of galamsey sites
The Ghana Armed Forces have raised serious concerns over media reports that suggested that some members of the force are protecting illegal mining operations popularly called galamsey.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations E Aggrey-Quashie, the force “takes such allegations seriously as it does not condone such wrongdoing if true”.

According to the statement, a full-scale investigation has commenced into the matter and culprits will be sanctioned appropriately.

Read full statement below:

