Ghanaians laud Adutwum’s elevation to Education Ministry
Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to hail the nomination of Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwum as Education Minister-designate in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.
Dr. Adutwum, a lawmaker was a former Deputy Education Minister in Akufo-Addo’s first term.
His elevation was announced in a statement issued by the Jubilee House on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Some local rating firms rated him among the most performing ministers in President Akufo-Addo's first term.
A number of Ghanaians from all walks of life including journalists have welcome Dr. Adutwum’s nomination since the list of 46 ministers appointed by the President was released.
Below are a few posts on Twitter hailing Dr. Adutwum’s appointment:
