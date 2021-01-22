Ghanaians laud Adutwum’s elevation to Education Ministry

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to hail the nomination of Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwum as Education Minister-designate in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.

Dr. Adutwum, a lawmaker was a former Deputy Education Minister in Akufo-Addo’s first term.

His elevation was announced in a statement issued by the Jubilee House on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Some local rating firms rated him among the most performing ministers in President Akufo-Addo's first term.

A number of Ghanaians from all walks of life including journalists have welcome Dr. Adutwum’s nomination since the list of 46 ministers appointed by the President was released.

Below are a few posts on Twitter hailing Dr. Adutwum’s appointment:

---citinewsroom