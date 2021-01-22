ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.01.2021 Social News

Ghanaians laud Adutwum’s elevation to Education Ministry

Ghanaians laud Adutwum’s elevation to Education Ministry
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to hail the nomination of Dr.Yaw Osei Adutwum as Education Minister-designate in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.

Dr. Adutwum, a lawmaker was a former Deputy Education Minister in Akufo-Addo’s first term.

His elevation was announced in a statement issued by the Jubilee House on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Some local rating firms rated him among the most performing ministers in President Akufo-Addo's first term.

A number of Ghanaians from all walks of life including journalists have welcome Dr. Adutwum’s nomination since the list of 46 ministers appointed by the President was released.

Below are a few posts on Twitter hailing Dr. Adutwum’s appointment:

---citinewsroom

Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Inside Politics: Political Quotes
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
S/R: Man stabs his brother's wife to death; stabs one other, himself at Nabori
22.01.2021 | Social News
E/R: Farmer commits suicide at Asseseeso-Akuapem
22.01.2021 | Social News
Weija-Gbawe Assembly members declare popular acclamation for MCE, call on Akufo-Addo to re-nominate him
22.01.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo dropped Gloria Akuffo over her opinion on the controversial Agyapa deal – Dr Zubeiru
22.01.2021 | Social News
C/R: Articulated truck runs over truck pusher at Mankessim
22.01.2021 | Social News
Mixed reactions over Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees
22.01.2021 | Social News
Concerned NPP Supporters lauds nomination of Bono Regional Minister
22.01.2021 | Social News
Takoradi: Family of slain NPP treasurer cry for justice
22.01.2021 | Social News
Police chase 10 ‘Killers’ of Police Officer in a bullion van
22.01.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

NDC’s vetting threats don’t scare me – Abu Jinapor
28 minutes ago

EC files legal objections to Mahama’s election petition
28 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line