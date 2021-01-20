‘Justice cannot be sacrificed for expedition’ – Tsatsu to Supreme Court judges

Lawyer for former President John Mahama in the ongoing election petition trial Tsatsu Tsikata has told the Supreme Court panel hearing the case that “Justice cannot be sacrificed for expedition”.

It comes after the Apex court spelt out five major issues to be considered for the case.

The apex court after a pre-trial on Wednesday said the Court would be considering issues including whether or not the petition reveal any reasonable course of action.

The court will also be determining whether or not any of the candidates obtained majority votes, to be declared the winner.

Another issue the apex court would be dealing with is whether or not the EC met the provision of article 63 (3) of the constitution.

The panel said it will also determine whether or not the EC violated a 63 (3) of the constitution and whether or not the allegation of the vote padding if considered, will affect the vote obtained by the winner.

The apex court has also directed the petitioner and his lawyers to file their witness statements by 12 noon on January 21, 2021.

The respondents to also file their processes on January 22, 2021. Should the parties after receiving the processes have any more processes, they should file by January 25.

The hearing at the Supreme Court will commence on January 26, 2021.

---starrfm