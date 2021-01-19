ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.01.2021 Regional News

Doreen Andoh Book Farm, Opoku Gakpo Foundation donate to schools in Ajumako Ba

By Reuben Quainoo
Doreen Andoh Book Farm, Opoku Gakpo Foundation donate to schools in Ajumako Ba
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Doreen Andoh Book Farm in collaboration with the Opoku Gakpo Foundation have donated books and other school supplies to schools in the Ajumako Ba community in the Ajumako – Enyan – Esiam District of the Central Region.

Reading books, writing books, school bags, mathematical sets, pens, and pencils were some of the supplies donated to the pupils. Colouring books and teaching aids were also donated to the schools. Clothing, biscuits, drinks, and confectionery were also distributed to the children as part of the festive season.

“Since 2013, I set up the Doreen Andoh Book Farm. I collect used books and so I get friends to give me books. Reading books for children between ages 5 and 15. My niece here who lives in the UK also helped. She brought boxes of books to help us… We were looking for a less privileged town or village to come and support and that is why we are here,” Doreen Andoh who is the founder of the Doreen Andoh Book Farm explained.

“It’s been an interesting trip. I like the fact that the children were smiling and happy that they have new books. School starts in another couple of days and so for me, it’s a blessing to them. And for me too, my heart is filled with joy that other young kids will learn to read and broaden their knowledge,” she added.

Ms. Andoh is hopeful the donation will help improve the education of the pupils in the community. “I hope that children will be more interested in reading. Now, what reading does is that it broadens your knowledge. It takes you to places in your mind that you will rather not be able to go to,” she said.

“So, for me, it will be of great help to them if they will read, try to understand and try to learn new words. And overall improve their English Language. And also improve themselves as human beings. Because I guess that is what reading does to them,” the Joy FM presenter explained.

Reuben Quainoo who is the Coordinator of the Opoku Gakpo Foundation said the support forms part of the foundation’s overall goal to help raise the quality of education in rural Ghana and improve upon the lives of rural children.

“We want to put smiles on the faces of the children. We are also making sure that these children from deprived communities are not left behind as efforts are made to improve education in the country. We are confident this little support will go a long way to make these children great adults in the future,” Mr. Quainoo noted.

Cecelia Essuman who is a community leader expressed gratitude to the team for the donation. “The books, the bags, the things are many. This will help the future of the children. We are praying for more support. We have children here who are orphans who need school uniforms and other items. So, we are praying for more support,” she appealed.

119202171446-n6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2021-01-18-at-9.29.42-pm.jpeg

119202171446-n6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2021-01-18-at-9.29.44-pm-1.jpeg

119202171446-m6itl8w331-whatsapp-image-2021-01-18-at-9.29.40-pm.jpeg

119202171447-1i841p5bbv-whatsapp-image-2021-01-18-at-9.29.39-pm.jpeg

119202171448-h40o2s6eey-whatsapp-image-2021-01-18-at-9.29.38-pm.jpeg

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Don’t allow passengers to eat in buses, it will defeat the fight against COVID spread—Dr. Think Twice tells driver unions
19.01.2021 | Regional News
Akoras and good Samaritans respond to Madam Elizabeth Asantewaa's cry for help
18.01.2021 | Regional News
Kwadaso: NPP grassroots honour Dr. S K Nuamah
18.01.2021 | Regional News
Zongo Group kicks against the re-appointment of Simon Osei-Mensah
18.01.2021 | Regional News
Kotoka International Airport undergoes massive disinfection
15.01.2021 | Regional News
Northern Regional Security Council rollout security directives ahead of the performance of funerals in Kpatinga
15.01.2021 | Regional News
700 farmers benefit from B-BOVID's COVID-19 relief package
15.01.2021 | Regional News
More COVID-19 cases recorded at KATH---CEO reveals
15.01.2021 | Regional News
Stakeholders resolve Okyenhene Task Force brouhaha
15.01.2021 | Regional News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Muntaka has defamed all Supreme Court judges with bribery cl...
13 hours ago

Anyone you meet is a potential COVID-19 patient — Tema Gener...
13 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line