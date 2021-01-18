ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.01.2021 Education

IFEST calls for suspension of reopening of basic schools

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
IFEST calls for suspension of reopening of basic schools
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Institute For Education Studies (IFEST) has made a passionate call to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to suspend the reopening of all basic schools in the country citing the shortage of PPEs as the reason.

The Institute avers that until all the necessary PPEs are provided to all schools, the schools should remain shut.

IFEST in a statement copied to ModernGhana News finds the decision by government “shocking because the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service have had the privilege of experiencing the challenges that bedevilled the sharing of these PPEs during the partial reopening last year and should have started the distribution long ago before the reopening date”.

It wonders why the authorities will announce the reopening of basic schools without providing the required PPEs when the number of COVID19 cases is in the ascendency.

“Unfortunately, pupils have had to report to school today without the needed PPEs at a time when Covid-19 is in the ascendency in the country. This sadly comes just a day after the President's announcement to Ghanaians on enforcing the Covid-19 protocols,” the statement added.

This, the institute argues put the lives of the teachers and the pupils at risk of contracting the deadly virus hence must not be allowed to continue.

However, the Institute has urged parents and guardians to help their wards by providing them with nose masks and hand sanitizers to aid them to protect themselves from the virus whiles in school.

Read full statement below:

DOWNLOAD FILE: 118202121516-vaqdthfssn-immediate-release.-ifest.pdf

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Academic City commits to ensuring a safe, secured, and healthy campus
18.01.2021 | Education
As schools reopen: Seek the welfare of children first---Teachers, Parents admonished
18.01.2021 | Education
COVID-19: Run shift system for basic schools – UDS lecturer
16.01.2021 | Education
GES assures public of COVID-19 safety ahead of re-opening of schools
16.01.2021 | Education
E/R: Newly-entstooled Akwapim Tufuhene Gyaasehemaa pledges economic empowerment, scholarship schemes
18.01.2021 | Education
Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe is the newly-elected President of GRASAG
16.01.2021 | Education
Ghanaian researchers urged to stop copying blindly
16.01.2021 | Education
Free SHS Graduates Association extol Chief Patron, Dennis Kwakwa and Napo
15.01.2021 | Education
TEWU, gov't sign agreement following indefinite strike
14.01.2021 | Education
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

IFEST calls for suspension of reopening of basic schools
1 hour ago

If you repeatedly offend your gods, they'll kill you - Chief...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line