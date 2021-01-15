ModernGhanalogo

15.01.2021 Social News

Anas warn politicians against death threats

Undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has expressed his displeasure over how most of his colleagues journalists are being treated by some politicians in the country.

In a press statement written by Anas and released by the Tiger, Eye P.I, Anas observed how some journalists were being treated in the name of supporting the opposition political party.

“It is a terrible thing to practice journalism under conditions where lawmakers threaten media personalities and nothing happens to them, considering Ahmed Hussein Suale shooting incidence as a case study”.

Mr. Anas further stated that he stands in solidarity with media colleagues and demands protection and justice for Manasseh Azure Awuni, Edward Adeti, Afia Pokuaa, Captain Smart, Abdul Hayi, David Tamakloe, and others who have either been threaten with death or violence and intimidation.

He added these acts smacks of barbarism and backwardness; they are disturbing and have to be condemned.

“Tiger Eye P.I calls on the government to condemn these threats and careless utterances be it from a lawmaker, a government official, or opposition group. The security agencies must proactively investigate the sources of death threats and arrest the criminals, adding, the security agencies should not be seen or used to perpetuate any such attacks or intimidation”.

---Daily Guide

