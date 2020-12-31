Interior Ministry announces January 7 as a public holiday

The Ministry of Interior has announced January 7, 2021, will be observed throughout the country as a public holiday.

The day which falls on a Thursday marks Constitution Day and will be observed as a statutory public holiday.

“The general public is hereby reminded that Thursday, January 7, 2021, which marks ‘Constitution Day’ is a statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country”, a press release from the Ministry of Information signed by Mr. Ambrose Dery, Minster for Interior said on Thursday.

Next week’s holiday will be the first of the new year 2021.

