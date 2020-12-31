ModernGhanalogo

31.12.2020 Social News

Interior Ministry announces January 7 as a public holiday

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery
The Ministry of Interior has announced January 7, 2021, will be observed throughout the country as a public holiday.

The day which falls on a Thursday marks Constitution Day and will be observed as a statutory public holiday.

“The general public is hereby reminded that Thursday, January 7, 2021, which marks ‘Constitution Day’ is a statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country”, a press release from the Ministry of Information signed by Mr. Ambrose Dery, Minster for Interior said on Thursday.

Next week’s holiday will be the first of the new year 2021.

Below is the press release:

1231202013857-1i830o4bbv-eqkmwxkxyaep 4d

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
