Thieves rob captain smart car mirrors, left note behind

Some unsuspected thieves on Sunday evening, allegedly stormed the residence of Morning Show host of Angel FM/TV, Blessed Godsbrain Smart aka Captain Smart, at Tantra Hill, Accra and stole all the exterior driving mirrors of his three Toyota four-wheel drives.

According to a police report sighted by DGN online, the alleged thieves after stolen all six driving mirrors of the vehicles left behind a written note which was fixed on vehicle No GR 9111 – 16: “Captain Smart keep supporting NPP. This is just the start and the beginning. We will come back”.

It’s unclear how the thieves, managed to enter the house at 8pm Sunday without him hearing any hints of the entry at the time.

He reportedly detected the incident on Monday morning and quickly dashed to the Mile 7 Police District to report the case.

In his statement sighted by DGN online, Captain Smart said the thieves also made away with the windshield guards of all the vehicles.

The Police immediately proceeded to the scene with the complainant and saw two Toyota Land Cruisers with registration nos GE 7113 – 17 and GS 1-16 and 1Land Cruiser Prado with registration no GR 9111- 16 parked in his compound.

He showed Police, the exact place where the exterior mirrors and the windshield guard were on each car.

Police on inspection detected all six driving mirrors of the vehicles were all stolen.

A Crime Scene experts from CID headquarters were called in to the scene and it was processed.

—Daily Guide