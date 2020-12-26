Hundreds defy Akufo-Addo ban to mark Boxing Day at beaches, pubs

Hundreds of Ghanaians have defied the Covid-19 protocols and ban thronging beaches and pubs to celebrate the Yuletide.

Government, as part of measures to contain the spread Covid-19, banned entertainment centres, including beaches and pubs from operating.

However, a few days ahead of the Yuletide, beaches and pubs in Accra have been the centre of attraction for many, especially the youth.

The Ghana News Agency's visit to some beaches and pubs, including Dansoman beach, Korle Gono beach, Labadi beach, Purple pub, Oliver Twist, Dreamland, indicate that it was business as usual as the scene was not different from previous years without Covid-19.

Some Pub operators told the GNA that, “people still come here to have fun. We even held an event here and it was full. We later went to Dreamland, also at Labadi and the site was no different.”

One added that, “Even on December 27, my friends are organizing a birthday party at the beach and we will be there. There is nothing like beaches are closed. They are in full operation with nothing like safety COVID protocols in place.”

At the Oliver Twist Pub at Laterbiokorshie, people were still having fun till late morning even though the operators were charging fees, which was unusual in the past months.

Only a few people masked up in the hall, which was virtually jam packed.

When the GNA reporter asked some revellers why they were not observing the Covid-19 protocols, a middle aged man said, “even the 'big men' are not going by what the President directed.”

Currently, Ghana's active case as at Saturday, December 26, is 871 with overall infection at 54,286 cases and 53,082 recoveries and 333 deaths.

—GNA