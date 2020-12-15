First ever open mall concept to be held at Nsoatre

Listen to article

“The devastating effects of Covid 19 pandemic on the world in general and Ghana in particular, requires of all well-meaning Ghanaians to reach out to the needy this Christmas.”

These were the words of Mrs. Harriet Osei Amoah Owusu, Banker, and Philanthropist when she granted audience to Nana Ama Fafali on ‘Suncity 97.1 FM’s Morning Drive’’ in Sunyani ahead of the maiden edition of ‘OPEN MALL CONCEPT’ to be held at Nsoatre near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Mrs. Owusu who hails from Nsoatre told Suncity Radio, it was time to give back to the society that has impacted positively on her personal life.

She was full of praise to her family and friends who put resources together for the upcoming event.

She hinted that, though the ‘MALL CONCEPT’ would be opened to all manner of persons for free, the plight of the disabled and widows shall be her utmost priority.

She entreated all vulnerable people in Nsoatre and its environs to troop to the Nsoatre community Centre on the 18th of December, 2020.

Freebies to be given out include; foodstuffs, toiletries, clothes, and shoes.