Awutu Senya West: Man shot dead after trying to snatch a ballot box

One person has been shot to death in the Awutu Senya West constituency after trying to snatch a ballot box.

The deceased was among a group of assailants who attacked the Obrakyere BA primary school polling station while counting was ongoing on Monday, December 7.

Citi News‘ Calvis Tetteh reported that the rest of the assailants escaped the scene.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Swedru Government Hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident and are yet to comment to the media.

Earlier in the day, a shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East constituency left two persons wounded.

The shooting in Awutu Senya West’s sister consistency was at the Steps to Christ polling centre.

