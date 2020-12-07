ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2020 Elections

Awutu Senya West: Man shot dead after trying to snatch a ballot box

Awutu Senya West: Man shot dead after trying to snatch a ballot box
LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

One person has been shot to death in the Awutu Senya West constituency after trying to snatch a ballot box.

The deceased was among a group of assailants who attacked the Obrakyere BA primary school polling station while counting was ongoing on Monday, December 7.

Citi News‘ Calvis Tetteh reported that the rest of the assailants escaped the scene.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Swedru Government Hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident and are yet to comment to the media.

Earlier in the day, a shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East constituency left two persons wounded.

The shooting in Awutu Senya West’s sister consistency was at the Steps to Christ polling centre.

---citinewsroom

More Elections
Modern Ghana Links
I never said election 2020 was rigged – says Mac Manu
02.01.2021 | Elections
C/R: Police secure court order to stop Effutu NDC from protesting over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
NDC’s continued protests won’t affect election petition – Amaliba
02.01.2021 | Elections
Minority will use legitimate means to resist subversion of the people’s will – Ablakwa
01.01.2021 | Elections
NDC MPs run to American, British partners over election results
02.01.2021 | Elections
We'll block all MPs in disputed constituencies from entering Parliament – Ablakwa
31.12.2020 | Elections
Why did you lie to your supporters that you won election 2020? – Akilu Sayibu queries Mahama
31.12.2020 | Elections
NPP-UK blasts Mahama for lying, ill-informing NDC supporters to cause violence
31.12.2020 | Elections
Ensure fair representation of women on election petition panel – Feminist CSOs tell Chief Justice
31.12.2020 | Elections
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GES, others to begin sensitisation ahead of school...
56 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo announces end of double-track system for SHS firs...
56 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line