07.12.2020 Elections

Residents boycott election at Bimbagu South over lack of dev't

LISTEN DEC 7, 2020

Angry residents of Bimbagu South Electoral Area in the North East region have boycotted the December 7 general elections over lack of development in the area.

Tibila Daniel, a youth leader in the Bimbagu South Electoral area told DGN Online that community members have decided not to vote in this year's general election until they are provided with some development.

He said the entire Bimbagu South Electoral area and about five communities have lacked electricity for many years.

Mr. Daniel noted that they lacked potable water, access to good roads and educational infrastructure.

“We don't have electricity, water and our schools building is a death trap for the students and we don't have good roads so unless our demands are provided we are not voting.”

Meanwhile, the military has taken over the Bimbagu South community to prevent any disturbances.

The Electoral Commission has however setup their materials awaiting voters to come and cast their votes.

--- DGN Online

