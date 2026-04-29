Ghanaians hold NPP to higher standard than NDC — Kwasi Kwarteng

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national communications team, Kwasi Kwarteng, has claimed that Ghanaians hold the opposition party to a much higher standard than the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He argues that this perceived double standard explains the differing public reactions to similar governance challenges under both parties.

His comments come amid ongoing intermittent power outages across the country, which have affected households, businesses and essential services in recent weeks.

The outages, according to the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ministry of Energy, are due to maintenance works which has been worsened by a recent fire outbreak at GRIDCo's substation at Akosombo.

In a social media post on Wednesday, April 29, Mr. Kwarteng said the current issue would have attracted harsher criticism if it has happened under the NPP.

“What the NPP will be punished for doing, the NDC will be pardoned for doing the same thing,” he wrote.

He further claimed that public reaction to the current electricity challenges has been comparatively muted despite concerns over the explanations being offered by authorities.

“The reality is that Ghanaians hold the NPP to a much higher standard than the NDC; that explains why, even in the midst of this dumsor, public outrage remains low despite the funny explanations offered,” he added.