06.12.2020 Headlines

I’ll rescue you from Akufo-Addo’s ‘all-talk-no-action’ gov’t – Mahama to Ghanaians

Former President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians not to lose hope, as his next government, should he win the Monday, 7 December 2020 polls, will rescue them from President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ‘all-talk-no-action’ government.

“Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP have been good at one thing only: making promises without a plan to implement them”, the presidential candidate of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said, as the parties wrapped up their campaigns on Saturday, 5 December 2020.

“Do not lose hope”, Mr Mahama, who is seeking a comeback said, adding: “ #VoteJohnMahama and the NDC on Monday, and we will together fix this economy”.

The NDC, he noted, “has the record and experience, and we will turn this dire economy around to bring relief to us all.”

In Mr Mahama’s opinion, President Akufo-Addo’s government is “all talk” but “no action”.

“He [Akufo-Addo] has never passed up an opportunity to get his picture taken cutting sod, shovel in hand, but where are the results?”

“In the communities I visit, I enquire about the projects begun under my administration, and now 4 years later I find them still incomplete. If he hasn’t delivered yet, why would he in another 4 years when he’ll care even less about you?” Mr Mahama asked.

---classfm

