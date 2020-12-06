Do not allow yourselves to be used as agents for political violence—KUYA appeals to the youth

Listen to article

The Patrons, Executives, and entire members of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) urges the youth and all key stakeholders in the election process to conduct themselves appropriately in order to promote a peaceful election on December 7th, 2020.

As Ghana goes to the polls on Monday, 7th December 2020, it is unequivocally laudable and expedient that we all join forces together to blow the trumpet of peace. Many countries as history has recorded have suffered political violence during elections and has turned such nations into desolate lands and left the citizens thereof refugees in other neighboring countries.

As posited by the late Kofi Annan, “we may have different religions, different coloured skin, political interest, but we all belong to one human race.” KuYA entreats the youth of Asanteman and the entire Ghana to abide by the election regulations put in place by the Electoral Commission of Ghana. By behaving so we shall have our peaceful country back after the elections.

KuYA again encourages the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any political bigwigs for their mischievous purpose.

During such periods some political activists for their egoistic purpose which are detrimental to the development of Asanteman and Ghana try to create tension among the citizenry and hence employ and deploy innocent youth to cause vicious, savage and impertinent behavious at the electoral areas. KuYA, therefore, entreat the youth to resist such deviant forces to save the good name of our country.

Let us also have in mind of the popular statement of Martin Luther King , Jr , that is; "those who love peace must learn to organize as effectively as those who love war.” KuYA encourages all to get involved and be prepared to stand for peace as if we are preparing aggressively for war", in this case our common enemy is any action that will deter a peaceful election this year. Let us therefore do well to lay aside all egoistic thoughts and have in mind that all we have is Asanteman and Ghana and we all one.

In same manner, KuYA will like to reach to all political parties to conduct themselves well in the coming elections. Also, the EC and all other key stakeholders in the election are entreated to carry out their duties in a manner that will let the peace in Ghana stand tall.

Finally, the Patrons, Executives, and entire members of KuYA wish Ghana well as the citizens go to the polls to elect a leader for the nation for the next four years

Ayekoo...

Signed...

Kwabena Frimpong

General Secretary