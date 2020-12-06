ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
06.12.2020 Regional News

Hon. Joseph Kwasi Mensah presents 50 bags of cement to Dromankese

By Asare Ezekiel
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Joseph Kwasi Mensah (JKM) has always shown his support for any positive effort that aims at improving education in the Nkoranza North constituency.

The NDC PC recognises that education is the key to the development of human resources in the constituency, hence supporting any community makes an attempt to improve her education.

During his final rally at Dromankese, the natives prompted him of the community's technical school under construction.

Against this background, JKM did not hesitate to deliver 50 bags of cement to assist complete the structure.

The community explained that her own son has brought nothing other than a disappointment to her.

They stated that even though the incumbent MP, Hon. Derrick Oduro is a native of the community, he shows no interest in her development.

They have promised to vote for JKM to make his dreams come through.

1262020115926-uypctgfsrm-e495961e-56b6-455a-8486-d92525159f68.jpeg

