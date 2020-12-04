The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has called on Government to consider reducing the cost of the COVID-19 test on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) Appeals To The Government to Reduce The PCR Test Charges At The Kotoka International Airport (KIS)

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) which is an umbrella body for all the Tourism Trade Associations in Ghana is appealing to the Government to consider the cost of the COVID-19 test on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

This appeal for a downward review has come about as the cost of test is making travelling expensive as the industry seeks to use the December in Ghana to kick start International arrivals in the country.

Everyone in the tourism and hospitality industry is doing what they can to stimulate demand but we continue to see cancellations of already booked trips because of the extra $150 charges on PCR Test which is a challenge to most travellers in this COVID pandemic period.

The Travel, Tourism and Hospitality sector is the most-hardest hit sector by the COVID-19. Unfortunately, little support has been received to support the sector to gain its feet and bounce back.

The hotels, car rentals, tour guides, restaurants, tour operators, pubs, event organizers who are all members of the Federation continue to struggle with little to no support.

As resilient as the sector has always proved to be, we believe that the Government in collaboration with the Stakeholders must work together and make deliberate efforts geared towards sustaining businesses and saving livelihoods. We believe this downward review of the PCR test at the Airport will go a long to support the sector.

We also wish to appeal to the government to have an industry targeted support for the Tourism, Travel and Hospitality sector.

Signed:

Bella Ayayee Ahu (Mrs.)

Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF)

President