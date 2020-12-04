ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.12.2020 Regional News

U/ER: Rural women benefit from digital and financial inclusion initiative

By Akayeti Emmenuel
U/ER: Rural women benefit from digital and financial inclusion initiative
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

About 2000 rural women in the Agriculture value chain in the Upper East Region are to benefit from a programme rolled out by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP in partnership with Vodafone Foundation, Access Bank and Youth Harvest Foundation.

The Programme dubbed moving from informal to formal, leveraging technology to support women to harness mobile technology for digital and financial inclusion to run strong and profitable businesses.

Speaking at the two days workshop held in Bolgatanga an economist Analyst with UNDP- Ghana, Sylvia Sefakor Senu disclosed that, following feasibility studies, it is realized that majority of women plying different trade such rice pa-boilers and packaging in the Upper East are lacking behind in the digital financial revolution.

She stated that, the key objective was therefore to empower the women to use mobile technology to facilitate their business and move away from the hitherto saving in metallic boxes with padlocks to saving in the banks through phones.

For his part, a Financial Inclusion Consultant, Noel Da’ Cruise indicated that the training equip the women with financial literacy to migrate from saving in boxes to saving in digital wallets by linking them to digital markets.

He added that, they give the women capacity training and also value addition of their products. While expressing appreciation to the organizer of the training, a beneficiary of the training from Bongo Anafo-biisi Mary Atanga indicated that the training has added to their financial discipline and has also helped prevent their money from being stolen by thieves.

124202022230-j5eq27t2gb-the-susu-boxe

124202022230-sxoaredq5l-a-cross-section-fo-participants-at-the-workshop

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
UNODC donates PPEs to Ghanaian law enforcement agencies to fight crime in this COVID-19 period
03.12.2020 | News
New Resident Representative of UNDP Ghana presents letter of credence to Foreign Ministry
03.12.2020 | News
The constitution must be amended to allow only Ghanaians with successful global companies to contest as president--Kwadwo Dwomo II
04.12.2020 | News
Obuasi Municipal health directorate observes World Prematurity Day
03.12.2020 | News
Why #16DAYS against gender-based violence matters—Statement by the UN Gender Team in Ghana
03.12.2020 | News
E/R: Nsutem Amankrado endorses independent candidate
03.12.2020 | News
Coalition of CSOs in governance and security campaign for peaceful election 2020 in Oti region
02.12.2020 | News
Atebubu: NCCE holds parliamentary debate for aspirants
02.12.2020 | News
Ghana holds first National Consultation on Global Compact for migration
02.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: You'll have ‘fugitive’ president should Maham...
16 minutes ago

Akatsi South: Avenor Paramount Chief bans all Christmas enjo...
38 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line