U/ER: Rural women benefit from digital and financial inclusion initiative

About 2000 rural women in the Agriculture value chain in the Upper East Region are to benefit from a programme rolled out by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP in partnership with Vodafone Foundation, Access Bank and Youth Harvest Foundation.

The Programme dubbed moving from informal to formal, leveraging technology to support women to harness mobile technology for digital and financial inclusion to run strong and profitable businesses.

Speaking at the two days workshop held in Bolgatanga an economist Analyst with UNDP- Ghana, Sylvia Sefakor Senu disclosed that, following feasibility studies, it is realized that majority of women plying different trade such rice pa-boilers and packaging in the Upper East are lacking behind in the digital financial revolution.

She stated that, the key objective was therefore to empower the women to use mobile technology to facilitate their business and move away from the hitherto saving in metallic boxes with padlocks to saving in the banks through phones.

For his part, a Financial Inclusion Consultant, Noel Da’ Cruise indicated that the training equip the women with financial literacy to migrate from saving in boxes to saving in digital wallets by linking them to digital markets.

He added that, they give the women capacity training and also value addition of their products. While expressing appreciation to the organizer of the training, a beneficiary of the training from Bongo Anafo-biisi Mary Atanga indicated that the training has added to their financial discipline and has also helped prevent their money from being stolen by thieves.