Rebecca Foundation and Dakoa Newman commissions Okaikwei South library

The Rebecca Foundation in collaboration with the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikoi South has refurbished and commissioned a community library , to aid the reading and learning of children within the community.

The library facility, which was first built by Nana Akomea, a former Member of Parliament for Okaikoi South but abandoned for 13 years, was refurbished and re-stocked with books, and e-materials as well as an ICT mini-lab.

Ms Dakoa Newman, New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Okaikoi North who led the refurbishment and commissioning process said she was moved by her deep belief that when the reading habit was inculcated in children, it would play a big role in their studying and their general education.

She expressed the hope that the library will impact the reading habit of the children and urged parents to encourage their children to read good books, instead of playing games on mobile phones.

Ms Newman also used the opportunity to appeal to the constituents to vote for her and President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 general elections, so she could work together with the President to improve the lot of the people.