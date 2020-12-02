ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.12.2020 Education

Coalition of Parents of Private Students welcome Mahama's FREE SHS for private schools

Coalition of Parents of Private Students welcome Mahama's FREE SHS for private schools
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

We members of the Coalition of Parents of Students in Private Institutions (COPOSIPI) are very glad to the plans of his Excellency Former President John Dramani Mahama to extend free education to students of senior high schools in private institutions, this has been our prayers and wishes because it will lessen our burden and ensure equity in the educational system.

Every child in Ghana deserves the best of care and a piece of the national cake, we are very optimistic that this promise will come true.

We urge all our members to show interest in this election and support the fruition of this idea and follow up to its implementation.

These are our rights and nobody should stop us from enjoying them. We are urging our students in private institutions to have hope, that this country will not disappoint them and that, the war of life sometimes begins with difficult battles and it is only those who preserver succeed.

Together we stand, divided we fall.

Long Live Ghana. God bless our homeland Ghana.

KUDJOE FREDOLINE

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

DEBRAH PHILIPS

EXECUTIVE MEMBER

More Education
Modern Ghana Links
Ghanaian chosen as recipient of 2020 Miles Morland Writing Scholarship.
01.12.2020 | News
NUGS commend NDC on juicy promise for tertiary students
01.12.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo's scholarship to Adeiso student a knee jerk reaction — NDC Proforum-North America
30.11.2020 | News
5 Million Girls Set To Benefit From CAMFED Educational Support
29.11.2020 | News
Nsawkaw State SHS Gets New Boys’ Dormitory
28.11.2020 | News
Sod-Cutting Performed For Construction Of Obokese University Of Excellence
28.11.2020 | News
Robotics And ICT Center Will Impact The Youth Positively, Minister Of Communications Commends MTN
26.11.2020 | News
2nd National 3-Minutes Thesis Competition Held
26.11.2020 | News
Dano Presents Inner Strength Award To Boa Amponsem SHS
25.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

NDC’s Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency Chairman reported dead
2 hours ago

You'll be arrested for taking photos of your ballot paper – ...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line