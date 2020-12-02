Coalition of Parents of Private Students welcome Mahama's FREE SHS for private schools

We members of the Coalition of Parents of Students in Private Institutions (COPOSIPI) are very glad to the plans of his Excellency Former President John Dramani Mahama to extend free education to students of senior high schools in private institutions, this has been our prayers and wishes because it will lessen our burden and ensure equity in the educational system.

Every child in Ghana deserves the best of care and a piece of the national cake, we are very optimistic that this promise will come true.

We urge all our members to show interest in this election and support the fruition of this idea and follow up to its implementation.

These are our rights and nobody should stop us from enjoying them. We are urging our students in private institutions to have hope, that this country will not disappoint them and that, the war of life sometimes begins with difficult battles and it is only those who preserver succeed.

Together we stand, divided we fall.

Long Live Ghana. God bless our homeland Ghana.

KUDJOE FREDOLINE

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

DEBRAH PHILIPS

EXECUTIVE MEMBER