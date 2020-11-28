ModernGhanalogo

28.11.2020 Headlines

Bator Traditional Council Hosts Greenstreet, CPP; And Advocates For Peace

By Nicholas Akusah
The Bator Traditional Council has urged Ghanaians and political parties to eschew violence during the upcoming December general polls.

Ghanaians will exercise their franchise on December 7 to elect a new president and a new crop of parliamentarians.

The Paramount Chief of the Bator Traditional Area, Togbega Patamia Dzekley (VII), made this call during an interaction with the Presidential Candidate of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Ivor Greenstreet.

This was when the chief hosted Ivor Greenstreet and the leadership of CPP at his Palace.

The meeting also saw other chiefs of the council in full attendance.

"We are all Ghanaians, we belong to one Ghana and we are asking for Peace. Elections are not wars to be fought with bullets, we fought elections with ballot papers with just our fingerprints, I have only one vote," he said

"We are appealing to you to let your followers come out peacefully to vote and go back to their homes and wait for the results when they are declared. In this our area, we want peace absolute peace," he added.

The CPP presidential candidate, Ivor Greenstreet, pledged that the party will ensure an incident-free election.

"The CPP since its inception in the late '90s has always been an advocate for Peace so we are going to ensure there is peace among our followers and Ghanaians during this elections and even after," he stated.

