ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.11.2020 Headlines

E/R: Police Chases Resident For Pulling Gun On Upper Manya Krobo MP

E/R: Police Chases Resident For Pulling Gun On Upper Manya Krobo MP
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A resident of Ternguanya, a farming community near Klo-Agogo in the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region is wanted by the Police for pulling a gun on the Member of Parliament for the area.

The incident occurred Wednesday, November 25, 2020 when the NPP MP Joseph Tetteh and his entourage including Engineers went to the Ternguanya community to fix streetlights.

The suspect, Felix Teye, accused the MP of only visiting the community for votes.

While fixing the streetlights, the suspect who was reportedly sitting on a motorbike together with a pillion rider in a tirade of accusations threatened the MP and his entourage to leave the community accusing him of deceiving them for votes.

He reportedly went ahead to incite the residents to sack the MP and his entourage.

The MP, according to eyewitnesses, asked his bodyguard and his entourage not to react to the actions of the suspect to avoid tension.

While the MP and his entourage were leaving the community at about 3:30 pm, the suspect was spotted at Sonwer, a nearby community holding a locally manufactured single barrel gun which upon seeing the MP’s vehicle allegedly pointed the gun at it.

The bodyguard of the MP, identified as John Ampofo, according to reports, got down from the vehicle, tactically overpowered the suspect, and seized the gun with registration number ASAT 449989 which was empty.

The Assembly Member for the Terguanya electoral area David Terkpetey told Kasapa News, the suspect was beaten mercilessly by some members of the MP’s entourage till he fell unconscious.

He, however, said the suspect regained consciousness later and has been sent to Odumase Krobo to seek healthcare.

Meanwhile, Kasapa News has gathered that a Military officer and the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP subsequently went to the Police Station to plead on behalf of the suspect wanted by Police.

However, the Asesewa District Police Commander John Yeboah asked that they produce the suspect to Police to sign a bond of good behaviour before, during, and after the elections to help maintain peace in the Constituency.

---kasapafm

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
The Innocent Flower Looking Akufo-Addo Is The Mother Serpent Of Corruption — Amidu Drops Another Bombshell
27.11.2020 | News
UG’s Political Science Survey Bogus – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
27.11.2020 | News
Angry Babile-Baagangne Community Boycotts NPP Campaign Meeting Over Lack Of Electricity
27.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Deserves 4 More Years For Putting Education First---Protozoa
27.11.2020 | News
VIDEO: My Competence Will Give Me Another Four More Years—Akufo-Addo
27.11.2020 | News
OTEC FM Hosts NMC Delegation Ahead Of Voting Day December 7th
27.11.2020 | News
[Full Text] Bawumia Speaks On The Future Of Ghana's Economy
27.11.2020 | News
Ghana Becoming Most Digitized Economy In Africa – Bawumia
27.11.2020 | News
We’re Giving Bailout To Customers Of Remaining Defunct FMCs On ‘Compassionate Grounds’ – Bawumia
27.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

The Innocent Flower Looking Akufo-Addo Is The Mother Serpent...
50 minutes ago

UG’s Political Science Survey Bogus – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line