EC has done a Yeomans Job — Prof. Stephen Adei

Former Rector of the Ghana Institute for Management and Professional Studies (GIMPA) has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) on its work towards the upcoming December polls.

Speaking to Prime Morning’s Daniel Dadzie on 'Beyond the Headline', the economist and educationist commended EC and its Chair; Madam Jean Adukwei Mensa for her leadership in surmounting the challenge of Covid-19 to compile a new voters' register for election 2020 amid strong resistance from opponents.

“I think the EC has done a Yeomans Job” he stated.

According to him, the recently compiled new voters' register was the transparent exercise the country has ever had.

Despite the several concerns raised by the opposition NDC about the EC and the discharge of its duties, he was convinced this election was going to be the best of all elections.