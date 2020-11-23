ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.11.2020 Social News

Election 2020: When You Lose Handover In Peace, Not Pieces — Lambussie Chief

Election 2020: When You Lose Handover In Peace, Not Pieces — Lambussie Chief
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Paramount Chief of the Lambussie Traditional Area, Bussie Kuoru, Issah Salifu Kazie Tengie ll, has urged political parties to handover the country in peace and not pieces after the December 7 elections.

He explained that the political climate in Ghana was not the best and all must preach peace and maintain peace before, during, and after the December 7 polls.

Kuoru Kazie Tengie gave the caution when Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC paid a courtesy call on him at his palace on Sunday, as part of her two-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

He urged the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are handling Ghana's political affairs to do so with care and avoid acts that are likely to disturb the peace of the country.

Also in Nandom, the Ko Naa, Naa Domepeeh Gyereh, a representative of the Nandom Traditional Council, appealed to Ghanaians to make sure that peace prevails now, during and after the elections.

The Nandom Traditional Council said it is only one presidential candidate of a political party who would win the elections and all must respect the outcome of the results to maintain the needed peace.

Professor Opoku-Agymang in her response said if politics is about development, and it should be so, then it is about peace.

"It is development that brings peace. It is only when people's challenges are reduced that peace begins to grow in their minds", she said.

Professor Opoku-Agymang noted that politics is not about insults because insults create violence.

"It is not about using abusive language, it is not about issuing threats, it is also not about frightening people but a question of ideas and records that win votes", she stated.

The NDC Vice Presidential Candidate explained that politics should not be a contest of insults, adding "let somebody point to us, one country that developed because the people there know how to insult one another".

"It does not serve us well and we are not leaving good records or legacy for the youth to emulate us. We should not turn round and blame the youth that they have no respect for the elderly who set the examples", she pointed out.

Professor Opoku-Agymang held separate rallies at Piina in the Lambussie District, Nandom in the Nandom District, Zambo in the Lawra District, Jirapa in the Jirapa District, and Takpo in the Nadowli/Kaleo District to canvass for votes for the NDC.

---GNA

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana, Switzerland Sign Climate Change Deal
23.11.2020 | News
V/R: Avenor Chiefs Hail Akufo-Addo
23.11.2020 | News
"We'll Not Tolerate Any Violence On Election Day" — Bryan Acheampong
23.11.2020 | News
EC Erred In Publishing Voters’ Details On Google Drive – IT Security Consultant
23.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: Youth In Focus Ghana Educates Voters On Preferred Way Of Voting
23.11.2020 | News
Ellembelle: One NDC Supporter Killed, Others Injured After Car Crash
23.11.2020 | News
Lawyer Blasts EC For 'Recklessly' Publishing Details Of Voters
23.11.2020 | News
We See Every Polling Station As A Flashpoint – Superintendent Anyani
23.11.2020 | News
Pay Us Before November Ends Or We’ll Vote You Out – Takoradi Gold Coast Customers To Akufo-Addo
21.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Excellent WASSCE Results Have Shamed Free SHS Againsts – Aku...
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo To Tour Accra On Tuesday
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line